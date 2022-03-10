Bobby Wagner Rumors: 49ers, Rams, Cardinals Interested in LB After Seahawks Release

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

After playing against Bobby Wagner for the past 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, the rest of the NFC West has an interest in seeing what the star linebacker can bring to their defense.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (starts at 0:35 mark), the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals are all expected to have interest in Wagner after his release from the Seahawks on Wednesday.

The New England Patriots are another team that could want Wagner, and Matthew Judon gave him a shoutout on Twitter after news of his release:

The Seahawks have closed the chapter on the most successful era in franchise history this week. In addition to releasing Wagner, Seattle agreed to trade Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday.

Wagner should be one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason, as he is still playing at an elite level after recording a career-high 170 combined tackles in 16 starts last season.

The 31-year-old has been named to the All-Pro team the past eight years, including six first-team selections.

Per Pro Football Focus (h/t Sam Hoppen of 4 for 4 Fantasy Football), Wagner has posted top-10 grades at linebacker the past four seasons.

Among the three NFC West teams, the Rams have the most obvious need for a linebacker, as Troy Reeder has been a liability in the middle of the field, particularly in pass coverage.

Zaven Collins is just one year removed from being the No. 16 pick in the 2021 draft by the Cardinals. However, he only made 25 combined tackles in 17 games, so perhaps the team will seek an upgrade to help them from fading down the stretch like they have the past two years.

The 49ers already have an elite inside linebacker in Fred Warner. Wagner would be more of a luxury signing to get them over the top after making at least the NFC Championship Game twice in the past three seasons.