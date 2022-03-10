Tiger Woods and More Highlights from 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Arguably the greatest and most influential golfer of all time, Tiger Woods was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday. Woods headlined a class that included Susie Maxwell Berning, Tim Finchem and Marion Hollins.

The enshrinement was held at the PGA Tour’s new headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The group was originally elected to the Hall of Fame in 2020, but the induction ceremony was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Woods was introduced by his 14-year-old daughter, Sam, who was born the day after his runner-up finish in the 2007 U.S. Open.

There were multiple video tributes to Woods from athletes across sports like Tom Brady and Serena Williams.

Beyond his career accomplishments, Woods transcended the game of golf. He broke cultural barriers, spearheaded a massive growth in golf's popularity and became an icon both in and outside of the sport.

Woods' 82 career wins tie him with Sam Snead for the most in PGA Tour history. The 46-year-old has won 15 major championships, which trails only Jack Nicklaus' 18 career majors. Woods has set numerous records, including spending 683 weeks as the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world and being named PGA Tour Player of the Year 11 times.

Woods' last major victory came at the 2019 Masters, where he overcame a two-shot deficit entering the final round to earn the win. It was a monumental return to triumph after multiple back surgeries impacted his career trajectory.

Woods hasn't played in a PGA Tour event since the 2020 Masters. His last competition came alongside his son Charlie, who turned 13 last month, in a runner-up finish at the the PNC Championship in December. It was the first time Woods played since serious injuries to his right leg in a car crash.

Maxwell Berning is a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion (1968, 1972, 1973). She has 11 career LPGA Tour victories and was honored as one of the LPGA Tour’s top 50 players in 2000. The 80-year-old has also spent much of her career as a teacher and instructor.

Finchem held the position of commissioner of the PGA Tour from 1994 to 2016. The 74-year-old led the implementation of the Presidents Cup, World Golf Championships and FedEx Cup. He's the third commissioner to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, joining his predecessors Joseph Dey and Deane Beman.

Hollins, who died in 1944 at age 51, was recognized posthumously. She was the 1921 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion and a three-time Metropolitan Women’s Amateur champion. She was named U.S. team captain in the inaugural Curtis Cup in 1932.

The induction ceremony preceded the Players Championship, which is set to begin on Thursday. This was the first time since 2013 that the ceremony was held in Florida during Players Championship week.