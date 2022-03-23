LeBron James Out for Lakers vs. 76ers Because of Knee Injury

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will not play in Wednesday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers because of a knee injury.

James, 37, has battled a number of injuries throughout the season, including a sore ankle, abdominal strain and knee swelling and soreness have cost him a smattering of games throughout the 2021-22 campaign.

When he's been healthy, however, he has been superb, averaging 30.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 52.3 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from three. He's scoring his highest points per game since the 2009-10 season, when he averaged 29.7 points per game.

Additionally, he's been one of the few bright spots for a Lakers team that has spent much of this year in disarray.

Anthony Davis, who is currently sidelined, has struggled to stay on the court with injury issues. Russell Westbrook has been a poor fit with James and Davis and has continued to show decline. The team's questionable roster construction has left them without much shooting or balance. Frank Vogel has coached much of the season on the hot seat. And the team is trying just to reach the play-in tournament in the Western Conference, let alone the actual playoffs.

Not the sort of season an 18-time All-Star, four-time MVP and four-time champion would want in the twilight of his career.

Any injury to James is not what the Lakers want, either, as they attempt to tread water. Look for players like Carmelo Anthony and Malik Monk to take on an even bigger role for the shorthanded Lakers.