Jazz Partner with Airbnb to Provide 32K Nights of Housing for Ukrainian Refugees

Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz have partnered with Airbnb to provide 32,000 nights of housing for Ukrainian refugees.

Per a news release from the Utah Jazz Foundation, Jazz chairman Ryan Smith announced the donation Tuesday as part of Airbnb.org's effort to provide housing to refugees from Ukraine who are fleeing their homes amid an invasion by Russia.

"Connection and community have never been more important than it is today. Millions of people have been forced to leave behind their entire lives in Ukraine. Airbnb.org is connecting host families with refugees in need, creating safe havens when so many communities are being torn apart. The Utah Jazz Foundation is honored to partner with Airbnb.org to fund stays for refugees who have fled Ukraine—enough to fill every seat right here in our own house—Vivint Arena—nearly two times over. And we can't stop there. I encourage every organization to support Airbnb.org's important initiative, to magnify their impact and house enough refugees to fill their arenas or workplaces."

Airbnb.org announced Feb. 28 it was offering free, short-term housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. The organization also said it would "work closely with governments to best support the specific needs in each country, including by providing longer-term stays."

Reuters noted the United Nations has verified 1,335 civilian casualties.

Per UN News, a majority of Ukrainian refugees—more than 1.2 million—have fled to Poland. Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia are among the other countries where they have gone.