Carlos Correa Rumors: Tigers Priced Out of Star SS After Javier Baez Contract

The Detroit Tigers are reportedly no longer an option for free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa despite their interest earlier in the offseason, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic.

ESPN's Buster Olney previously reported that Correa turned down a 10-year, $275 million offer from the Tigers. The team instead signed Javier Baez to six-year, $140 million deal, which will likely end the pursuit of Correa.

"The Tigers' baseball people would love to circle back and acquire Correa to play alongside Baez, but owner Chris Ilitch doesn’t want another contract of that magnitude on the books, according to a source," Bowden reported.

Baez has played second and third base at times in his career, but he appears likely to man shortstop for Detroit.

Correa will still draw plenty of interest after a year in which he finished fifth in the AL MVP voting. The 27-year-old hit .279 and posted 26 home runs, 92 RBI and 104 runs to go with a Gold Glove award at shortstop.

The two-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year also has tons of postseason experience with the Houston Astros, hitting 18 home runs across 79 games. He's been to the World Series three times, winning one.

He can put a team over the top as a contender, with the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs all linked to the shortstop, per Bowden.

A return to the Astros is also possible, although Correa would reportedly have to settle for a shorter contract.

The challenge could be finding a team willing to spend big after the new collective bargaining agreement is signed. MLB has focused on keeping a low competitive balance tax line, which could affect spending once the lockout ends.