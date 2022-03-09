Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe Bellator Featherweight Title Fight Set for April 23

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Cris Cyborg will put the Bellator women's featherweight title on the line April 23 when she faces Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 278 in Honolulu.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Cyborg vs. Blencowe will be the co-main event of the card along with the Bellator bantamweight title bout between Sergio Pettis and Raufeon Stots.

Cyborg vs. Blencowe will be a rematch from Bellator 249 in 2020 when Cyborg won by second-round submission to retain the Bellator women's featherweight title.

Since making the move from UFC to Bellator, the 36-year-old Cyborg is a perfect 4-0 with three knockouts and one submission. That includes beating Julia Budd for the featherweight title in her Bellator debut in 2020.

Most recently, she knocked out Sinead Kavanagh in the first round of their bout at Bellator 271 in November.

Overall, Cyborg owns a career professional record of 25-2 with one no contest. Aside from a loss in her first pro fight in 2005, the Brazilian star's only defeat came at the hands of Amanda Nunes at UFC 232 in 2018.

During her illustrious career, Cyborg has held titles in Strikeforce, Invicta FC, UFC and Bellator, making her one of the most decorated MMA fighters of all time.

MMA Fighting has Cyborg ranked as the No. 4 pound-for-pound female fighter in the world currently, behind only Valentina Shevchenko, Nunes and Rose Namajunas.

Blencowe, 38, is a native of Australia and a 10-year veteran of professional MMA.

She is 15-8 with eight knockout wins during her career, including 8-4 in 12 Bellator fights since first joining the promotion in 2015.

Blencowe has won five of her past six fights with the only loss coming at the hands of Cyborg. At Bellator 271 in November, Blencowe beat Pam Sorenson by unanimous decision to put herself in line for another shot at Cyborg.

Other fights scheduled for the Bellator 278 card include Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Patchy Mix and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Justine Kish.