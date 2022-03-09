X

    Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston Headline Naismith Women's POY Award Semifinalists

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMarch 9, 2022

    John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston and Iowa guard Caitlin Clark headlined the 10 semifinalists announced Wednesday for the 2022 Naismith Trophy Women's Player of the Year in college basketball.

    Here's a look at the full group as selected by the Atlanta Tipoff Club:

    Aliyah Boston, F, South Carolina

    Cameron Brink, F, Stanford

    Caitlin Clark, G, Iowa

    Elissa Cunane, C, NC State

    Naz Hillmon, F, Michigan

    Rhyne Howard, G, Kentucky

    Ashley Joens, G, Iowa State

    Haley Jones, G, Stanford

    Elizabeth Kitley, C, Virginia Tech

    NaLyssa Smith, F, Baylor

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.