Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston Headline Naismith Women's POY Award Semifinalists

Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston Headline Naismith Women's POY Award SemifinalistsMarch 9, 2022
John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston and Iowa guard Caitlin Clark headlined the 10 semifinalists announced Wednesday for the 2022 Naismith Trophy Women's Player of the Year in college basketball.
Here's a look at the full group as selected by the Atlanta Tipoff Club:
Aliyah Boston, F, South Carolina
Cameron Brink, F, Stanford
Caitlin Clark, G, Iowa
Elissa Cunane, C, NC State
Naz Hillmon, F, Michigan
Rhyne Howard, G, Kentucky
Ashley Joens, G, Iowa State
Haley Jones, G, Stanford
Elizabeth Kitley, C, Virginia Tech
NaLyssa Smith, F, Baylor
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.