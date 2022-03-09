Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston Headline Naismith Women's POY Award Semifinalists

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston and Iowa guard Caitlin Clark headlined the 10 semifinalists announced Wednesday for the 2022 Naismith Trophy Women's Player of the Year in college basketball.

Here's a look at the full group as selected by the Atlanta Tipoff Club:

Aliyah Boston, F, South Carolina

Cameron Brink, F, Stanford

Caitlin Clark, G, Iowa

Elissa Cunane, C, NC State

Naz Hillmon, F, Michigan

Rhyne Howard, G, Kentucky

Ashley Joens, G, Iowa State

Haley Jones, G, Stanford

Elizabeth Kitley, C, Virginia Tech

NaLyssa Smith, F, Baylor

