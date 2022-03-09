X

    Kyler Murray Rumors: Many Think It 'Unwise' to Seek New Contract Before Lamar Jackson

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 9, 2022

    AP Photo/Jose Juarez

    Patience is one virtue that might benefit Kyler Murray in his quest to sign a long-term extension with the Arizona Cardinals.

    Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, confirmed in February the two-time Pro Bowler was looking to sign a new contract:

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    A statement from Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray’s agent, <a href="https://twitter.com/ErikBurkhardt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ErikBurkhardt</a>: <a href="https://t.co/qsWGZIZ0jB">pic.twitter.com/qsWGZIZ0jB</a>

    On Wednesday, ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported that "many didn't think Murray would receive an extension so soon" and also "thought it was unwise for Murray's camp to be seeking one before Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson got his."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.