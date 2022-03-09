Kyler Murray Rumors: Many Think It 'Unwise' to Seek New Contract Before Lamar Jackson

AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Patience is one virtue that might benefit Kyler Murray in his quest to sign a long-term extension with the Arizona Cardinals.

Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, confirmed in February the two-time Pro Bowler was looking to sign a new contract:

On Wednesday, ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported that "many didn't think Murray would receive an extension so soon" and also "thought it was unwise for Murray's camp to be seeking one before Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson got his."

