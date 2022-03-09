John Wall Rumors: Rockets PG Open to Wizards Return; Bradley Beal Not Opposed to Move

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

As John Wall continues to wait for a situation that will allow him to resume his NBA career, a potential option that could be waiting for the five-time All-Star is one he knows very well.

Per The Athletic's David Aldridge, Wall has told people close to him that he would be open to playing for the Washington Wizards and that Bradley Beal "wouldn’t dismiss a potential reunion out of hand" with his former backcourt running mate.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.