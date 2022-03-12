Spurs' Gregg Popovich Breaks Don Nelson's NBA Record for Most Wins by Head Coach

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Head coach Gregg Popovich is now the NBA's all-time leader in regular-season wins after the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Utah Jazz 104-102 at home on Friday from AT&T Center.

The 73-year-old entered the day tied with Don Nelson for first with 1,335 wins. He already owns the NBA's coaching win mark including playoffs with 1,526 victories.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs are making and selling 1,336 NFT's (one for each of Popovich's wins), with proceeds going to the San Antonio Food Bank.

Earlier this season, Popovich became the first head coach in NBA history to lead the same team for 2,000 or more games. He earned that honor after the Spurs beat the Boston Celtics 99-97 on Jan. 5.

He has led the Spurs since 1996. They made the playoffs each year from 1998-2019. That mark of 22 straight playoff seasons is an NBA record.

San Antonio has also won five NBA Finals and six Western Conference titles during Popovich's tenure. He has gone 1,336-694 in 26 seasons, good enough for a .658 winning percentage.