MLB Reportedly Makes Latest CBA Proposal to MLBPA as Talks Continue

Major League Baseball submitted its latest proposal to the MLB Players Association on Tuesday as the sides attempt to come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement to end the league-initiated lockout.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the written proposal featured a competitive balance tax threshold of $230 million that increases to $242 million, a minimum salary of $700,000 that increases to $770,000 and a pre-arbitration bonus pool of $40 million.

Yet Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic noted the league wanted to add a surcharge to the luxury tax:

Tuesday marked something of a deadline in the league's eyes.

After all, Drellich reported MLB saw it as a cutoff point to play 162 games in 2022 and ensure players are fully paid and receive maximum service time. Drellich and Rosenthal also reported the league planned to cancel a second week of games if there was no agreement in place.

Commissioner Rob Manfred already canceled the first two regular-season series after the sides couldn't come to terms on an agreement following nine days of negotiations in Florida.

On Tuesday, there was at least movement from the league on the two biggest issues, though that certainly doesn't mean a deal is imminent. That is especially the case with the surcharge issue thrown into the mix.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Sunday that the league's CBT threshold started at $220 million and increased to $230 million over five years. By comparison, the union's started at $238 million and increased to $263 million.

As for the pre-arbitration pool, the union proposed $80 million, while the league proposed $30 million.

The league's offer closed the gaps, but there are still notable differences as the sides attempt to salvage the 2022 season.