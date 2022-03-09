Josh Gordon Announces Return to Chiefs on Contract for 2022 Season

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Wide receiver Josh Gordon is headed back to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 30-year-old tweeted he was "right where I wanna be" on Tuesday:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport clarified the tweet, as the Baylor product has re-signed with Kansas City. Gordon appeared in 12 games for the AFC West squad during the 2021 campaign and posted five catches for 32 yards and one touchdown.

Frankly, it was easy for Gordon to get lost in the Chiefs' offense last season.

Patrick Mahomes frequently targeted Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, and Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson were all factors at times. Throw in running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams, and there were only so many opportunities to go around for the veteran.

Still, it is notable Gordon played in 12 games this past season.

It was just the third time since the 2013 campaign that he played double-digit games in a season, and he didn't play at all in 2020. Prior to joining the Chiefs, Gordon was suspended by the NFL six times for violations related to the league's substance-abuse policy.

Thanks in large part to those suspensions, Gordon has been unable to replicate his 2013 season with the Cleveland Browns, in which he was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He was a Pro Bowler that season when he posted 87 catches for a league-best 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns.

He will likely never post numbers like that again, but he is still just 30 years old and now has some experience in the Chiefs' offense following the 2021 season.

Gordon will look to be a secondary playmaker in the offense and take advantage of the openings created by the attention Hill and Kelce attract from opposing defenses. He won't lead the league in receiving yards, but he could have more than five catches with more familiarity in the system.