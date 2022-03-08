Tony Hawk Suffers Serious Leg Injury; Shares Photos, Videos from Hospital

Evan Agostini/Invision for Clio Awards/AP Images

Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk revealed on Instagram that he suffered a broken femur.

"Yesterday sucked," the 53-year-old Hawk wrote in part on IG.

"I broke my elbow 20 years ago and managed to make a full comeback; this recovery for a broken femur will be much harder because of its severity (and my age). But I’m up for the challenge."

Per TMZ Sports, Hawk suffered the broken femur while skating, but it's unclear exactly what led to the injury. Video showed Hawk on the road to recovery walking down a hospital hallway on crutches.

He ended his IG post as follows:

A broken leg—with plenty of hardware—will probably be the biggest test of that creed. I’ll be back... maybe not at full capacity but I resigned to that notion years ago as I approached “mid-life.” Thanks to my unyieldingly supportive, tolerant family—and all of you—for the love and support through the years; I wouldn’t be here without you. See you on the other side."

Hawk is one of the most decorated skateboarders in the sport's history and undoubtedly its most popular and iconic one. He won 10 Summer X Games gold medals during his decorated career and notably became the first-ever person to complete a documented 900:

Hawk is also the namesake for the popular video game series, which began in 1999 with Tony Hawk's Pro Skater.

He is also the founder of The Skatepark Project.