Anastasiia Laletina Withdraws from Paralympics After Russian Troops Capture Father

Ukrainian biathlete Anastasiia Laletina withdrew from the 2022 Beijing Paralympics and did not participate in Tuesday's scheduled race because her father, who is a soldier in the Ukrainian army, was captured by Russian troops as part of their military's invasion into her home country.

Team spokesperson Nataliia Harach confirmed as much to Chris Bumbaca of USA Today and said, "They beat him."

Harach also said the house of an assistant coach was bombed in Kharkiv.

What's more, Ukrainian biathlete Dmytro Suiarko won the bronze medal in the middle distance vision impaired after his house was destroyed by Russian shelling.

Only China (27) has won more medals than Ukraine's 17 at the 2022 Paralympics. Ukraine took home nine of the 18 possible medals in Tuesday's biathlon events alone.

Bumbaca noted the International Paralympic Committee banned athletes from Russia and Belarus from competing as one of a number of responses to the Russian military's invasion of Ukraine from across the sporting world.

Matias Grez, Patrick Sung and Wayne Sterling of CNN have a live tracker of all the responses in sports.

Notably, FIFA and UEFA suspended Russian international and club team competitions, which could leave the nation out of the upcoming men's World Cup. The World Motor Sport Council ruled that drivers from Russia and Belarus cannot compete using the countries' flags and anthems, while races will not be held in the two countries.

The International Ice Hockey Federation also banned Russia's and Belarus' international and club teams from competing in events.