Andy Murray Pledges to Donate 2022 Prize-Money Winnings to Children in Ukraine

AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

Three-time Grand Slam singles winner Andy Murray has pledged to donate all prize money earned for the rest of the season to children in Ukraine.

Murray announced that news amid a longer statement about his relationship with UNICEF to provide help to Ukrainians in numerous ways.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24. Per the United Nations (h/t CBS News), more than two million people and counting have fled the country since the invasion began.

The United Nations (h/t NPR) also said that this is currently Europe's "fastest-growing refugee crisis" since World War II.

The UN also reported that at least 364 Ukrainians have died and at least 758 have been injured since the invasion, although the number is believed to be "considerably higher."

Ukraine's infrastructure minister, Oleksander Kubrakov, also estimated that there has been about $10 billion in damage to infrastructure since the invasion began, per Reuters.