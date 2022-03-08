NBA Exec: Grizzlies' Ja Morant Not 'Quite as Good' as Public Perception

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant is having a breakout year and is in the MVP conversation, but apparently he hasn't impressed everyone.

An NBA executive told ESPN's Tim Bontemps that he believes perception isn't reality and Morant's success this season is more of a product of the system around him.

"It's weird to say this, but I don't think [Morant] is quite as good as his public perception," an Eastern Conference executive said. "If you put Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] on that Memphis team, he could potentially be doing a lot of the same things."

