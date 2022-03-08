Tiger Woods' Daughter Sam to Introduce Him at World Golf Hall of Fame Induction

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Sam Woods will introduce her father during the World Golf Hall of Fame ceremony on Wednesday.

The World Golf Hall of Fame announced Tiger Woods' daughter will present him as part of the four-person class of 2022.

Sam is the oldest of Woods' two children he had with ex-wife Elin Nordegren. She was born on June 18, 2007, one day after Tiger tied for second in the U.S. Open.

This will mark the first major golf-related event that Tiger and Sam have done together. He played the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, in December.

The annual father-son event marked Tiger's first time playing in an official event since the February 2021 car crash in which he sustained compound fractures to the tibia and fibula in his right leg.

Tiger and Charlie made 11 consecutive birdies in the final round to finish second, behind John Daly and John Daly II.

Tiger is one of four people being inducted into this year's World Golf Hall of Fame. He will be joined by four-time LPGA major champion Susie Maxwell Berning, former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem and golf-course developer Marion Hollins.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The ceremony will air on the Golf Channel at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday.