Antonio Brown Says He, Kanye West Are 'Absolutely Serious' About Buying Broncos

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown reiterated this week that he and musician Kanye West want to buy the Denver Broncos.

Brown told TMZ Sports that he and West are "extremely serious" about making a play for the Broncos before adding: "Tell [NFL commissioner] Roger [Goodell] to call me. We're working on it ... We're working towards getting it done."

The Broncos were officially put up for sale last month by the Bowlen family. Longtime owner Pat Bowlen died in 2019.

Per ESPN's Jeff Legwold, the Broncos are valued at nearly $4 billion, and their sale is expected to set a new record for the highest price in the history of major American sports.

According to Spotrac, Brown has earned over $80 million during his 12-year NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, West has a net worth of $6.6 billion, per CelebrityNetWorth.com.

TMZ Sports noted that West and Brown have become close friends recently, leading West to appoint Brown president of his sports company, Donda Sports.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Brown, 33, has arguably put together a Hall of Fame resume during his playing career, earning seven Pro Bowl nods, four first-team All-Pro selections and a Super Bowl win.

He has also racked up 928 receptions for 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns in 146 regular-season games.

Brown has become something of a pariah within the NFL, though, especially after the manner in which he left the Buccaneers last season.

In the midst of a game against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey and ran off the field shirtless. He was later released from the team.

Brown alleged that he was pressured into playing despite dealing with a severe ankle injury, while the Bucs countered by saying he never told the medical staff he wasn't healthy enough to play.

Brown later said he planned to pursue legal action against the Buccaneers.

Currently, Brown is a free agent, and it is unclear if another team will give him an opportunity to continue his playing career.