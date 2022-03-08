Doc Rivers Says Ben Simmons Deserves Tribute Video from 76ers After Trade to Nets

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Despite being ruled out for the game, Ben Simmons is set to return to Philadelphia on Thursday for the first time since the 76ers traded him to the Brooklyn Nets.

During Monday's media session, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers was asked whether he thinks Simmons deserves a tribute video.

"Yeah, I do, actually. Ben did a lot of good things here, and it didn't end well, right? Just like marriages and all kinds of other things don't end well, right? But Ben did a lot of good things here," Rivers told reporters. "It's funny, I don't know if we are or not, but if we did, I'd have no issues with it."

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday morning that Simmons is expected to join the Nets on their trip to the Wells Fargo Center, but he'll sit out the game. It remains unclear when Simmons will make his season debut.

Simmons, who was acquired by Brooklyn at the trade deadline in a deal that sent James Harden to Philadelphia, hasn't played since Game 7 of the Sixers' second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks on June 20.

Nets general manager Sean Marks told YES Network last week that Simmons' return to the court has been delayed by stiffness in his back. But he stated that the hope is that Simmons can start ramping up for his return by the end of this week.

"Unfortunately his back stiffness has delayed his ability to get on the court with his teammates," Marks said. "So he's been rehabbing this last sort of week to 10 days, and then now he'll progress throughout this week with some individual workouts."

Marks added, "Hopefully, by the end of next week he's getting more into the team environment, and then we can really ramp up and start him getting into sort of game shape and so forth."

The Nets, who have lost four straight games, will be back in action Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets.