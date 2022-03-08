Russell Westbrook's Wife Nina Reveals She's Received Death Threats over Lakers Games

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Frustrated Lakers fans appear to be taking things a little too far.

Russell Westbrook's wife, Nina, revealed on Monday in a series of tweets that she has been "harassed on a daily basis" and receiving death threats over Los Angeles Lakers games.

When the Lakers acquired Westbrook from the Washington Wizards ahead of the 2021-22 season, its championship aspirations grew even larger.

However, the move hasn't panned out thus far, as the Purple and Gold have struggled all season. While injuries have certainly factored into the team's lack of success, Westbrook has had issues building chemistry with his new teammates and is in the midst of one of his worst seasons in the NBA.

The 33-year-old is averaging 18.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists while shooting 43.4 percent from the floor and 28.4 percent from deep in 62 games. He hasn't averaged under 20 points in a season since the 2009-10 season, his second in the league.

Westbrook has played so poorly that "many" within the Lakers organization want him to play off the bench, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. However, head coach Frank Vogel has opposed the idea of moving him out of the starting lineup.

In addition, the Lakers' coaching staff reportedly made a "push" for Westbrook to be traded at the deadline, per Sam Amick and Bill Oram of The Athletic. The franchise reportedly explored trading him, including a deal for Houston Rockets veteran John Wall.

While nothing materialized before the deadline, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported the Lakers and Westbrook share a mutual interest in finding him a new home during the offseason. The only issue is that he has a cap hit worth more than $47 million next season, the final year of his five-year, $206 million deal.

The Lakers are currently ninth in the Western Conference with a 28-35 record. While they're likely out of contention for one of the top spots in the West, they can still compete for a playoff spot, and Westbrook will have to step his game up if the team hopes to get there.