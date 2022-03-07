Von Miller Hints at Possible Broncos Return in NFL Free Agency via IG Story Posts

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Free-agent linebacker Von Miller is seemingly considering a return to the Denver Broncos this offseason based on his latest Instagram story:

"I wonder if they will give me my old locker back," Miller wrote in the picture.

He also posed the question "58 or 40," referring to the numbers he wore with the Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.

Miller was in his 11th season with the Broncos before a midseason trade to the Rams. The 32-year-old helped Los Angeles win the Super Bowl, tallying two sacks in the 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but he is now set to become a free agent.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.