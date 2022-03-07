Carmelo Anthony, Ja Morant Among NBA Players to Join NFTU, Largest CBB NFT Platform

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Carmelo Anthony, Ja Morant and Blake Griffin are among the first players to join NFTU, a collegiate NFT collectible release series from RECUR.

NFTU has partnered with more than 50 universities for its "Tip Off" collection, which will feature collectibles from college basketball history.

Anthony said in a press release:

"Syracuse became home for me right away. What we were able to accomplish in going undefeated at home and winning a national championship was really special, but above all it was because of the community. The team, the fans, and the city drive the connection I'll always have with Syracuse, where I felt part of a community in a major way. That's what is also going to make NFTU so special. No matter where you go, you're going to find somebody that reps your team. That connection is indescribable. With NFTU, basketball fans can now share something and re-live those memories and those feelings with the teams they love."

The first collection will launch via cases March 14 for RECUR Pass Holders. The general public can start participating a day later. Cases will be released each week and come in four types: Common, Premium, Rare and Ultra Rare. Common cases start at $10, while Ultra Rare releases will run you $500.

Each case will include an NFT of the athlete's image or an NFT of a highlight video.