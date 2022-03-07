Lakers Rumors: GM Rob Pelinka Still has 'Full Support and Trust' of Jeanie Buss

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking at an offseason of major changes, but general manager Rob Pelinka's job is reportedly safe.

Sam Amick and Bill Oram of The Athletic reported Pelinka has the "full support and trust" of president Jeanie Buss.

Pelinka, Kobe Bryant's longtime agent, joined the Lakers as general manager in 2017. He's survived multiple iterations of the roster and front office, including the arrival of LeBron James in 2018 and the departure of Magic Johnson as president of basketball operations a year later.

This season has arguably been the most tumultuous of Pelinka's tenure. The Lakers are a disappointing 28-35 after being among the preseason championship favorites, with their roster of veterans looking completely miscast.

Russell Westbrook has looked like a shell of himself, getting planted on the bench on multiple occasions by coach Frank Vogel. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported there has been discord within the organization on whether Westbrook needs to come off the bench. Westbrook is making $44.2 million this season, the highest salary on the team. It'll be a borderline miracle if he returns in 2022-23.

Vogel is also on the hot seat despite having nothing to do with the roster construction. Vogel, 48, led the Lakers to a championship in 2020 but the team was eliminated in Round 1 last season and is hovering around the play-in tournament spots this campaign.

Pelinka, LeBron James and Anthony Davis may be the only locks across all aspects of the roster to be back in 2022-23.