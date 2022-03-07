LeBron James Rumors: Lakers Star Doesn't Have Issue with LA's 'Power Structure'

Harry How/Getty Images

LeBron James reportedly doesn't have any issues with the Los Angeles Lakers power structure amidst the team's struggles in the 2021-22 season, according to Sam Amick and Bill Oram of The Athletic.

"You know, I think it's important that (it) always stays transparent between us and we don't really care about the outside noise,” James said on Feb. 26 while talking about a meeting four days prior between him, team governor Jeanie Buss, vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and James' agent, Rich Paul. "I mean, I think a lot of people are, to be honest with you, jealous of the relationship that Rich has with the front office and with this team, and the relationship that I have (and) that I've grown over the last four years. I mean, that's what I think it boils down to."

It was a far different tune than James was singing during All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, when he even suggested he might consider a return to the Cavaliers down the line when asked about it.

"The door's not closed on that," he told Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. "I'm not saying I'm coming back and playing, I don't know. I don't know what my future holds. I don't even know when I'm free."

The subtext of that message seemed to be directed right at the Lakers' power structure. As in, who knows what might happen in the future?

James and the Lakers have plenty of reasons for discontent. The team is just 28-35 and currently ninth in the Western Conference. Since Jan. 9, the team has gone 7-15. Anthony Davis has struggled to stay healthy. Russell Westbrook has proven to be a poor fit next to James. The Lakers built a supporting cast this summer with a lack of shooting and floor spacing.

It's clear that this team is loaded with flaws. A 124-116 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday may have stopped the bleeding a bit, ending a four-game losing streak, but the Lakers have gone from a title contender to a team battling to even secure a play-in tournament spot.

Still, the internal vibes around James and the front office have reportedly improved. Amick and Oram reported that "when you talk to people close to James, there isn't the slightest bit of hesitancy to discuss the Lakers roster for next season and the brainstorming that has already begun to fix it. As behind-the-scenes signs go, it doesn't get much more telling than that."

The 2021-22 season has been nothing short of an abject disaster. But so long as James is still engaged and committed to the Lakers, there's always hope for next year.