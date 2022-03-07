NBA Rumors: Lakers HC Frank Vogel to Be Fired Barring 'Stunning Playoff Run'

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Just two years after leading the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA title, head coach Frank Vogel's time with the organization appears to be running out.

"With one season left on his deal, all signs point to him being replaced in the summer unless there is, in fact, a stunning playoff run in their future," Sam Amick and Bill Oram of The Athletic reported.

A source noted that advancing to at least the second round of the playoffs "would greatly improve his chances" of keeping his job.

The Lakers entered Monday with a 28-35 record, good for ninth in the Western Conference after losing 11 of the last 15 games.

Los Angeles appears headed to the play-in tournament for the second year in a row assuming it doesn't drop below 10th in the conference standings. The squad reached the first round last season and took the Phoenix Suns to six games before losing.

Considering the recent struggles from this year's squad, a deep playoff run would be a significant surprise.

The Lakers currently rank 17th in the NBA in defensive efficiency. The squad led the NBA in the category last season.

The coach also hasn't gotten enough cohesion from a rotation that is mostly rebuilt from last season. Only LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Talen Horton-Tucker remain from the 2020-21 squad, and each has missed at least 15 games this year.

Davis has been out since mid-February with a foot injury.

Unless the eight-time All-Star returns and leads a massive transformation for the Lakers, the organization could be on the hunt for a new coach this offseason.