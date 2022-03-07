Report: Phil Jackson, Jeanie Buss in Contact amid Russell Westbrook-Lakers Situation

Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss and Phil Jackson have reportedly been in contact throughout the team's disappointing season.

Sam Amick and Bill Oram of The Athletic reported Buss has consulted with Jackson and Kurt Rambis throughout the year, with Jackson taking a particularly keen interest in Russell Westbrook's poor fit on the roster.

The Hall of Famer coached the Lakers in two stints 1999 to 2004 and 2005 to 2011, winning five of his record 11 NBA championships. The team famously flirted with the idea of bringing Jackson back for a third stint in 2012 but ultimately chose Mike D'Antoni, a move that sparked significant backlash and ultimately backfired.

Jackson then joined the New York Knicks as their team president from 2014 to 2017 in a stint widely regarded as a failure.

The fact that Jackson is providing counsel to Buss is not, by itself, surprising news. The pair dated for several years and maintain a close relationship even after their breakup. Jackson is also a longtime friend of Rambis, a longtime confidante of Buss.

However, it is noteworthy given the history between Jackson and LeBron James. The Lakers star ripped Jackson in 2016 for referring to his business associates as a "posse," a racially charged term. He doubled down on his comments a year later, saying he's "not a fan" of Jackson.

Among the Jackson comments that stoked James' ire was the insinuation LeBron needs things to be done "his way." We've seen the Lakers seemingly take a stand against the wishes of James in some respects, particularly in their lack of movement ahead of the trade deadline. LeBron not-so-subtly hinted at his displeasure by publicly flirting with a return to Cleveland and complimenting Thunder general manager Sam Presti at the All-Star break.

It's unclear if Jackson's increased behind-the-scenes role played a part in the Lakers standing up to James, but that could easily be the perception.

There's also the matter of whether Jackson should have any influence whatsoever. His tenure in New York was, by all accounts, a complete disaster. From his coaching selections to his behind-the-scenes meddling, to his relationship with the team's superstars, nearly every aspect of Jackson's tenure was a major disappointment.

Regardless, his presence is merely more evidence of a Lakers front office that's arguably in more disarray than its roster.