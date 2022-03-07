Arnold Sports Festival Results 2022: Sunday Results, Highlights and Reaction

Set Number: X163829 TK1

The 2022 Arnold Sports Festival wrapped up Sunday in front of a full crowd at the Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Sunday's events were highlighted by records set in the women's elephant bar deadlift and the dinnie stone carry. In addition, the strongest firefighter competition debuted in Columbus for the first time ever.

Tamara Walcott had arguably the most impressive performance of any of the competitors in Sunday's competition, lifting 641 pounds in the women's elephant bar deadlift event. Andrea Thompson owned the previous record of 621 pounds.

The 38-year-old struggled to get the bar off the ground and came up slowly into a standing position before closing out the lift confidently.

Walcott began her weightlifting journey in 2018 and before Sunday had competed in seven competitions, six of which she had won.

Like Walcott, Kevin Faires also set a record Sunday, doing so in the dinnie stone carry. The World's Strongest Man finalist carried two rocks, which combine to weigh 733 pounds, 25 feet and eight inches to set the world record.

Faires cleared the track that was laid out for competitors and carried the replica stones beyond the measuring tape for the win.

Faires broke Laurence Shahlaei's record of 14 feet, 10 inches by nearly 10 feet.

Another record-setting athlete was Trey Mitchell, who set a new record in the men's forward hold event, which requires competitors to hold a 65-pound Thor's hammer replica for time. Mitchell held the hammer for 60.72 seconds, besting the previous record of 49.24 seconds.

Both Faires and Mitchell have been competing in events since 2016.

As for the strongest firefighter competition, Daniel Camacho came out on top. The competition was created out of Arnold Schwarzenegger's admiration for the men and women who fight wildfires in California.

Other events that took place Sunday included foosball, the 5K Pump and Run, kettlebells, wrestling, jump rope and grappling.

With this year's Arnold Sports Festival officially over, competitors can begin preparing for next year's event in the hopes of breaking some more records.