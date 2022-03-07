Woj: Warriors' Draymond Green Could Return from Back Injury in 7-10 Days

Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have been without Draymond Green for nearly two months because of a back injury, but that could change soon.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday's episode of NBA Countdown that the All-Star forward is expected to make his long-awaited return in seven to 10 days. Green reportedly had a workout after Golden State's practice Sunday.

Green has not appeared in a game since Jan. 9, when he played just seven seconds to support the returning Klay Thompson in his first game in over two-and-a-half years. He had experienced some calf soreness in the pregame warm-ups that was the result of a disc in his back.

At the time of his injury, Green was leading the Warriors with 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He looked to be on his way to contending for his second Defensive Player of the Year award, as he was anchoring the league's top-rated defense.

In 26 games without Green, Golden State has struggled to find consistency. The team is in its worst stretch of the season, losing eight of its last 10 games to fall to third place in the Western Conference. The Warriors' losing streak reached four games Saturday when they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The player who has missed Green's presence the most has been Golden State star point guard Stephen Curry. The former two-time MVP averaged 22.3 points in January after averaging over 27.0 in each of the previous two months. His efficiency has also dipped considerably, as he is shooting just 37.9 percent from three-point range this season.

The Warriors will be back in action Monday against the Denver Nuggets.