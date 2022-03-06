Arnold Palmer Invitational 2022: Scottie Scheffler Earns 2nd Win in Last 3 Starts

AP Photo/John Raoux

Scottie Scheffler was victorious in the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Golf Course in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday. Scheffler won by one stroke after finishing at even par in the final round to post a total score of five-under 283.

It's the second PGA Tour victory of Scheffler's career following his win at the Phoenix Open three weeks ago. With Sunday's win, he moved into first place in the FedEx Cup standings.

Scheffler recorded three birdies and three bogeys on the day, but it was enough to secure the victory as he managed to make par on his last six holes. Scheffler's consistency on the back nine helped him hold off a hard-charging field.

Scheffler entered the day in sole possession of fourth place after a strong showing in Round 3. He notched a four-under 68 with an eagle on the 16th hole to build some momentum heading into the final round.

Final Leaderboard and Prize Payouts

1. Scottie Scheffler (-5): $2,160,000

T2. Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Billy Horschel (-4): $908,000

T5. Gary Woodland, Charles Kirk (-3): $463,500

T7. Lucas Herbert, Talor Gooch (-2): $390,000

T9. Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick (-1): $339,000

Final leaderboard via PGATour.com.

Prize payouts via Golf Digest.

Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch entered the day tied for the lead at seven under. Gooch tumbled to seventh after limping to a five-over 77 on Sunday. Horschel had a tough run early on, but a couple of late birdies put him one shot back of the lead heading into the final hole.

The lead bounced around a few times Sunday with players like Viktor Hovland and Gary Woodland taking the top spot at times. But they couldn't finish when it counted. Hovland couldn't overcome a five-bogey outing despite some impressive shots. Woodland followed an eagle with a double bogey and bogey on Nos. 17 and 18.

The course proved tough for the players yet again, as no one recorded a round better than four under for the second straight day.

Rory McIlroy (+1) was in striking distance of the lead when he began the final round, but he failed to find the magic he had in Round 1 when he opened with a seven-under 65. He struggled mightily with four bogeys and a double bogey on the seventh hole. He finished at four over for the second consecutive day to close the tournament tied for 13th.

The next PGA Tour event on the schedule is The Players Championship, which will be held at TPC Sawgrass starting Thursday.