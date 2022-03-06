X

    Arnold Palmer Invitational 2022: Scottie Scheffler Earns 2nd Win in Last 3 Starts

    Doric SamMarch 7, 2022

    AP Photo/John Raoux

    Scottie Scheffler was victorious in the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Golf Course in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday. Scheffler won by one stroke after finishing at even par in the final round to post a total score of five-under 283.

    It's the second PGA Tour victory of Scheffler's career following his win at the Phoenix Open three weeks ago. With Sunday's win, he moved into first place in the FedEx Cup standings.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Two wins in three starts 🏆 🏆 <br><br>Scottie Scheffler is victorious <a href="https://twitter.com/APinv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@APInv</a>! <a href="https://t.co/xrfvaZCMrr">pic.twitter.com/xrfvaZCMrr</a>

    Golf Channel @GolfChannel

    Scottie Scheffler earns his second career PGA TOUR win in his last three starts! 🏆<br><br>He moves into first place in the FedEx Cup standings! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/APInv?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#APInv</a> <a href="https://t.co/45K9a5bnum">pic.twitter.com/45K9a5bnum</a>

    Scheffler recorded three birdies and three bogeys on the day, but it was enough to secure the victory as he managed to make par on his last six holes. Scheffler's consistency on the back nine helped him hold off a hard-charging field.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Gutsy par save. 💪<br><br>Scottie Scheffler maintains a one-shot lead. <a href="https://t.co/NMndd4YpKM">pic.twitter.com/NMndd4YpKM</a>

    Scheffler entered the day in sole possession of fourth place after a strong showing in Round 3. He notched a four-under 68 with an eagle on the 16th hole to build some momentum heading into the final round.

    Final Leaderboard and Prize Payouts

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    1. Scottie Scheffler (-5): $2,160,000

    T2. Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Billy Horschel (-4): $908,000

    T5. Gary Woodland, Charles Kirk (-3): $463,500

    T7. Lucas Herbert, Talor Gooch (-2): $390,000

    T9. Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick (-1): $339,000

    Final leaderboard via PGATour.com.

    Prize payouts via Golf Digest.

    Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch entered the day tied for the lead at seven under. Gooch tumbled to seventh after limping to a five-over 77 on Sunday. Horschel had a tough run early on, but a couple of late birdies put him one shot back of the lead heading into the final hole.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/BillyHo_Golf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BillyHo_Golf</a> was +5 thru 10 holes today.<br><br>The back-nine grind has him 1 back headed to 18. <a href="https://t.co/c7UsJRnu7L">pic.twitter.com/c7UsJRnu7L</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    A three-putt from inside 3 feet drops Talor Gooch to -4 and 2 back. <a href="https://t.co/ZP2yaJbjwK">pic.twitter.com/ZP2yaJbjwK</a>

    The lead bounced around a few times Sunday with players like Viktor Hovland and Gary Woodland taking the top spot at times. But they couldn't finish when it counted. Hovland couldn't overcome a five-bogey outing despite some impressive shots. Woodland followed an eagle with a double bogey and bogey on Nos. 17 and 18.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Shot of the day at 7. <br><br>Viktor Hovland takes sole possession of the lead. <a href="https://t.co/App1tBagrx">pic.twitter.com/App1tBagrx</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Viktor Hovland birdies to extend his lead to 2. 🐦 <a href="https://t.co/b9LcsILMOq">pic.twitter.com/b9LcsILMOq</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Eagle<br>Double bogey<br><br>Gary Woodland falls 1 back of the lead. <a href="https://t.co/4UP9HkCyVW">pic.twitter.com/4UP9HkCyVW</a>

    The course proved tough for the players yet again, as no one recorded a round better than four under for the second straight day.

    Rory McIlroy (+1) was in striking distance of the lead when he began the final round, but he failed to find the magic he had in Round 1 when he opened with a seven-under 65. He struggled mightily with four bogeys and a double bogey on the seventh hole. He finished at four over for the second consecutive day to close the tournament tied for 13th.

    The next PGA Tour event on the schedule is The Players Championship, which will be held at TPC Sawgrass starting Thursday.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.