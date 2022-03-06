X

    Kobe Bryant's Lakers Shooting Shirt from 81-Point Game Sells for $277K at Auction

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 7, 2022

    ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

    The shooting shirt Kobe Bryant wore before his 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006—the second-most points ever scored in an NBA game, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game for the Philadelphia Warriors in 1962—sold for $277,200 at auction on Sunday, per Sotheby's

    Per TMZ Sports, "the shoes from that historic game were sent to the Basketball Hall of Fame, and the uniform is owned by Bryant's family—so this might be the only Bryant-donned item from the game that ever becomes available."

    TMZ added that the shooting shirt was reportedly worn by Bryant six other times throughout his career. 

    David Kohler, the president of SCP Auctions, won the bid.

    "After collecting Kobe Bryant memorabilia throughout many years, I am thrilled and honored to add this very special artifact from one of the most significant games in NBA history to my collection," he said.

