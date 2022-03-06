MLB Spokesman Says Players Association Moved 'Backwards' with Newest CBA Proposal

MLB Spokesman Says Players Association Moved 'Backwards' with Newest CBA ProposalMarch 7, 2022
It appears Major League Baseball isn't happy with the union's latest proposal.
An MLB spokesperson said Sunday that the Players Association "went backwards" on some issues with its latest proposal and that the two sides are "deadlocked":
Hannah Keyser @HannahRKeyser
Statement from MLB spokesperson Glen Caplin regarding today’s proposal. <br><br>In terms of “moving backwards” the league feels that the union discussed possible movement on Monday in Florida in areas like pre-arb bonus pool that was not reflected in the proposal today. <a href="https://t.co/lXFwezGQ4P">pic.twitter.com/lXFwezGQ4P</a>
