MLBPA Make New CBA Proposal, Includes $5M Reduction in Pre-Arbitration Money

The MLB Players Association presented Major League Baseball with a new collective bargaining agreement proposal as the two sides look to come to terms on a deal to end the league-initiated lockout.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported Sunday's offer features a $5 million reduction in pre-arbitration bonus pool money when compared to the union's last proposal.

However, there are no changes to the competitive balance tax proposal, and the latest offer is unlikely to end the lockout.

Frankly, the new offer only serves to underscore how far apart the two sides are at this point.

Rogers noted the reduction in pre-arbitration bonus pool money brings the union's offer to $80 million, which is still quite larger than the league's $30 million offer in its latest proposal. As for the CBT thresholds, the league's offer starts at $220 million and increases to $230 million over the course of five years.

Comparatively, the union's threshold starts at $238 million and increases to $263 million over that time span.

For now, there is no definitive timetable for the start of spring training as the scheduled regular season approaches. The league already canceled the first two regular-season series of the year, which means the start of a campaign will be delayed by a work stoppage for the first time since 1995.

The two sides spent nine days in Florida holding various meetings and making different proposals before the league made a final offer before the decision to cancel some regular-season games.

Evan Drellich of The Athletic shared the details of that offer:

Sunday marks the 95th day of the lockout, which is already the second-longest work stoppage in league history behind the 1994-95 strike. There was an informal meeting between negotiators on each side Thursday, but that didn't lead to any significant changes.

Assuming the league does not accept the union's newest proposal, the negotiations will eventually continue with the fate of the 2022 campaign still hanging in the balance.