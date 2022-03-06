Saints Rumors: Marcus Williams 'Does Not Expect' Franchise Tag Ahead of 2022 FA

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams is set to become a free agent, though the New Orleans Saints have the option to use the franchise tag for a second straight season to keep him.

That seems unlikely, however. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, "Williams does not expect to be tagged, I'm told, as the Saints would prefer a long-term deal for cap purposes if they can get something done."

