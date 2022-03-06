2022 NFL Draft Rumors: Teams 'Were Enamored' with David Ojabo at Combine

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Teams at the NFL Scouting Combine reportedly were "enamored" with edge-rusher prospect David Ojabo, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Per that report, teams believe the Michigan product needs to add muscle to his 250-pound frame, but "the thought on Ojabo is that if you get him now, you could have a superstar at a critical position in two or three years."

