Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: Broncos, Eagles, Commanders Linked Most Often Around NFL

There currently "isn't much momentum" on a Russell Wilson trade, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, but a number of teams are lurking.

Per that report: "Wilson is lying low and watching what Seattle does this offseason. The threat of a potential deal still looms, however, because several teams will continue to call. After talks with people around the league, the three teams that come up most often are Denver, Philadelphia and Washington, with a little Carolina talk. Based on what I know, Wilson would be more amenable to Denver than the NFC East."

It's no secret that the Commanders are seeking an upgrade at quarterback. ESPN's John Keim reported last week that the team "has reached out to every team to inquire about a quarterback's availability and the cost" and began its search "with a list of 42 quarterbacks."

No surprises there—Taylor Heinicke threw for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions last season, completing 65 percent of his passes and finishing 7-8 in his 15 starts. He was the latest quarterback in a long line of them who failed to seize the starting role.

The Broncos, meanwhile, have been searching for their next franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning retired following the 2015 season.

Players like Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Brock Osweiler, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater have tried to hold down the position, all unsuccessfully, and the team has gone six straight seasons without a playoff berth.

So both teams would make sense as Wilson suitors if the star quarterback decides he wants a change of scenery next season, and the Seahawks agree to accommodate him.

The Eagles are a bit more of an interesting case. Jalen Hurts led Philly to a postseason berth in just his second season, and first as the full-time starter, throwing for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 61.3 percent of his passes. He made a huge impact on the ground as well, rushing for 784 yards and 10 scores.

There are questions whether Hurts has the arm strength, accuracy and pocket presence to develop into a true franchise quarterback. But thus far this offseason, he's received every vote of confidence from the Eagles.

"Jalen knows where he stands with us. He knows he's our quarterback," head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters in January. "I thought he did a great job of getting better throughout the year. There's no secrets there. He knows he's our guy."

With three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft, the Eagles have the sort of ammunition that might entice the Seahawks in a potential deal. For now, however, it would appear the Eagles—at least publicly—are backing Hurts as the starter next season.