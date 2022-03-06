Lakers' LeBron James on 56-Point Game vs. Warriors: I'm Just Glad We Got the Win

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James dropped 56 points in a 124-116 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, but that was the last thing on his mind while speaking to reporters after the game.

The veteran said he is just happy his team got the victory.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel also lauded James' performance, saying, "There's really no words for it. An incredible performance. [LeBron is] the best to ever do it, in my opinion."

Vogel added that James' MVP-caliber season is being overlooked because of the team's lack of success.

This type of performance from James has become all too common through his historic career. However, it might have been a little more meaningful on Saturday, given L.A.'s struggles this season.

James has been the Lakers' leader this year and is a big reason why the team is even in a position to compete for a playoff spot. Entering Saturday, he was averaging 28.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor and 34.8 percent from deep this season.

But despite getting the win, the Lakers are still ninth in the Western Conference with a 28-35 record. L.A. needs players like Russell Westbrook to step up if the team wants to avoid the play-in round.

While Westbrook finished with 20 points on Saturday, the 2021-22 campaign has been one of the worst of his career. He entered Saturday averaging 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists while shooting 43.3 percent from the floor and 28.4 percent from deep.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 33-year-old's struggles have resulted in "many" within the Lakers organization wanting to demote him to the bench, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. However, Vogel has been one of the veteran's biggest supporters and continues to start him.

The Lakers still have a lot to figure out. And with little time to do it, it could be too late for the franchise to make a significant push in the standings. However, for at least one night, LeBron's historic effort helped put some of those concerns on the backburner.