Khabib Nurmagomedov to Be 1st Person Inducted into UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2022

AP Photo/Jon Gambrell

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is going into the promotion's Hall of Fame.

During the UFC 272 broadcast on Saturday night, it was announced Nurmagomedov will be the first inductee into the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

