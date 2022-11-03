Woj: 76ers' James Harden to Miss a Month with Foot Injury Diagnosed as Tendon Strain

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is set to miss a month with a right foot tendon strain, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harden appeared to suffer the injury in Wednesday's loss to the Washington Wizards.

The 76ers acquired Harden and Paul Millsap from the Brooklyn Nets at the 2021-22 season trade deadline in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks. He made an instant impact in Philadelphia.

In 21 games with the Sixers last season, the three-time scoring champion averaged 21.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 10.5 assists while shooting 40.2 percent from the floor and 32.6 percent from deep.

Harden has also elevated the play of the teammates around him, particularly Tyrese Maxey, who was already having a good 2021-22 season before Harden arrived in Philly.

When Harden is sidelined, however, Maxey will be called upon to shoulder the lion's share of the backcourt playmaking duties.

The Sixers are eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 4-5 record. Losing Harden for a month is a huge blow, especially after the superstar came into the season in excellent shape and was playing at a high level, averaging 22.0 points, 10.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game.