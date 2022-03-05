The Rock Congratulates Jordan Davis After 4.78 40 Time at Combine: 'Holy S--t Fast'

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis became the talk of the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday with his 40-yard dash.

After posting a 4.78-second time in the 40, Davis got a shoutout from The Rock on Twitter for his "holy s--t fast" speed:

If it sounds like running that fast at 341 pounds is not normal, that's because it's not. Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus provided additional context for that run:

Per NFL Research, Davis measured in taller than Rob Gronkowski and heavier than Jason Peters and still posted a faster 40-yard time than Patrick Mahomes (4.80) and a better 10-yard split (1.68) than Jarvis Landry (1.73).

Davis put up terrific numbers in four seasons at Georgia as an interior defender. He had 11.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 41 college games.

B/R's NFL scouting department already had Davis ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the 2022 draft class.

Based on the athleticism and speed Davis put on display at the combine, he may not even last until the ninth pick when the draft begins April 28.