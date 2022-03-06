NFL Combine 2022 Results: Highlights, Reaction and Recap from Saturday

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

On-field drills continued Saturday at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine with defensive linemen and linebackers showing off their skills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen and running backs already took part in drills Thursday and Friday, with Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks, NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu and Iowa State running back Breece Hall among those who put on a show.

While some defensive linemen and linebackers opted not to participate in drills Saturday, there were still many players who impressed the scouts, head coaches, general managers and fans in Indy.

Here is a look at some of the notable performances of the prospects in Saturday's group.

Jordan Davis, Aidan Hutchinson, Travon Walker Among Defensive Line Standouts

Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis was arguably the most impressive defensive linemen during Saturday's drills.

The 6'6", 341-pound standout had an unbelievable combine performance, running a 4.78-second 40-yard dash, which ranked second among all defensive tackles. He also stood out in several other drills, including vertical and broad jumps.

Davis' performance at the combine doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. He's one of the highest-rated defensive prospects in the 2022 class after a standout career with the Bulldogs.

The 22-year-old had the best season of his collegiate career as a senior in 2021, recording two sacks, 32 tackles and five tackles for a loss. He won the 2021 Bednarik Award, given annually to the best defensive player in college football, and the Outland Trophy.

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department says Davis has a rare body type and will be bigger than most offensive linemen he faces, has "off-the-charts strength," and is powerful with his first step.

Davis' NFL combine profile projects him to "become [a] good starter within two years." While ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. doesn't have him being selected in the first round of his latest mock draft, Davis definitely made a case for himself Saturday and increased his draft stock.

Aidan Hutchinson also had a solid performance during drills Saturday. The 6'7", 260-pound defensive end ran a 4.74-second 40-yard dash and also recorded a 36.00" vertical jump and 9'9" broad jump. He did not do the bench press.

Like Davis, Hutchinson's performance at the NFL combine does not come as a surprise. He was arguably the best defensive end in football in 2021, recording 14 sacks, 62 tackles, three passes defended, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 16.5 tackles for a loss in 14 games for the Michigan Wolverines.

Hutchinson was also runner-up for the Heisman Trophy and won the Rotary Lombardi Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy.

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department says Hutchinson has an "above-average first step," a great run-versus-pass awareness and great recognition versus the run. He also has good technique, lateral explosion and power.

Hutchinson's combine profile projects him to be a starter in his first year in the NFL. This should come as no surprise, as Kiper projects him to be the second overall pick in this year's draft.

Davis' Georgia teammate, Travon Walker, also had an incredible performance in the combine. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds, which was the third-fastest among all defensive ends, and stood out in various other drills.

Walker is also one of the best defensive ends in this year's draft and was a key cog in Georgia's national title-winning defense. Last season, he recorded six sacks, 33 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, two passes defended and one fumble recovery in 13 games.

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department says Walker has great upper-body strength, very good speed, smooth movement and great discipline. Kiper has Walker being selected 17th overall in his latest mock draft.

Walker's NFL combine profile, meanwhile, says he will "eventually be plus starter."

Troy Andersen, Christian Harris and Channing Tindall Among Linebacker Standouts

Montana State's Troy Andersen had one of the best performances of Saturday's drills among all linebackers, and he certainly opened some eyes with his incredible athleticism.

The 6'3", 243-pound linebacker ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash, which was the best among linebackers. He also recorded a 36.00" vertical jump and 10'8" broad jump, which is impressive for someone his size.

Andersen isn't expected to be selected in the first round. However, he had a solid 2021 season for the Bobcats, recording two interceptions, 11 tackles and one pass defended. He is a jack-of-all-trades and even spent time as a running back in college, rushing for 1,412 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2018.

Andersen is mostly known for his size, strength and athleticism, but his NFL combine profile projects him to be an "average backup or special teamer."

Alabama's Christian Harris also had an impressive afternoon in Indianapolis. He ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash, which was second among linebackers behind Andersen. He also finished with a 34.50" vertical jump and 11'0" broad jump.

The 6'0", 226-pound linebacker also stood out in various other drills and showed off his quick footwork.

Harris had a standout junior season with the Crimson Tide, finishing with 5.5 sacks, three passes defended, two forced fumbles, 80 tackles and 11 tackles for a loss.

While Harris isn't projected to be a first-round pick, he'll be an unbelievably good pickup for a team that needs a playmaking linebacker. His NFL combine profile projects him to be a starter eventually, which is good in comparison to some players who are projected to be backups.

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department says Harris has great speed, which was on full display Saturday; great technique; good eyes and good zone coverage. So, it should come as no surprise he'll likely one day be a starter.

Georgia's Channing Tindall was another standout linebacker Saturday. He finished the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds, which was third among all linebackers. He also recorded a 42.00" vertical, which was first among linebackers, and a 10'9" broad jump.

Like many of his Georgia teammates, Tindall had a great senior season for the Bulldogs, recording 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, 67 tackles and 7.5 tackles for a loss. Like Harris, his NFL combine profile projects him to eventually be a starter.

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department points out that Tindall has "elite speed," above-average agility and good strength. Based on his performance Indianapolis, he'll be a great pickup for any team needing a solid, speedy linebacker.