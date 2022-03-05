X

    Cindy Parlow Cone Re-Elected as U.S. Soccer President Through 2026

    March 6, 2022

    Cindy Parlow Cone was re-elected as President of U.S. Soccer on Saturday, with her new term lasting through 2026.

    Cindy Cone @cone_cindy

    I’m incredibly honored by the opportunity to continue to work with leaders across our game to take our entire Federation forward, not back. Let’s get to work. <a href="https://t.co/IDilN0HB5x">https://t.co/IDilN0HB5x</a>

    Parlow Cone took over as president in March 2020 amid the resignation of Carlos Cordeiro. She defeated Cordeiro in an election after he sought a return to his post, earning 52.9 percent of the vote.

    "The moment of division is now in the past. We are one Federation. We are one team. I promise to be the leader for all of U.S. soccer," Parlow Cone said after being re-elected. "I have never been more excited and more hopeful about the future of our beautiful game."

    Thirty-two players on the U.S. women's national team released a statement endorsing Parlow Cone a day ahead of the election. Parlow Cone has been an advocate of equal pay for men's and women's teams, a key issue that previously led to Cordeiro resigning his post.

    Parlow Cone, 43, was previously a member of the USWNT from 1995 to 2006. 

