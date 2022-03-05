Cindy Parlow Cone Re-Elected as U.S. Soccer President Through 2026

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Cindy Parlow Cone was re-elected as President of U.S. Soccer on Saturday, with her new term lasting through 2026.

Parlow Cone took over as president in March 2020 amid the resignation of Carlos Cordeiro. She defeated Cordeiro in an election after he sought a return to his post, earning 52.9 percent of the vote.

"The moment of division is now in the past. We are one Federation. We are one team. I promise to be the leader for all of U.S. soccer," Parlow Cone said after being re-elected. "I have never been more excited and more hopeful about the future of our beautiful game."

Thirty-two players on the U.S. women's national team released a statement endorsing Parlow Cone a day ahead of the election. Parlow Cone has been an advocate of equal pay for men's and women's teams, a key issue that previously led to Cordeiro resigning his post.

Parlow Cone, 43, was previously a member of the USWNT from 1995 to 2006.