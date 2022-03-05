Kamaru Usman Says Colby Covington Has 'More Tools' to Beat Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has picked Colby Covington to defeat Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272 on Saturday.

According to TMZ Sports, Usman said: "Man, I think it's an incredible fight. I think both guys are skilled and both guys know each other. I just think Colby has a little bit more tools to be able to win."

Covington and Masvidal are set to headline a stacked card that will emanate from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

While Usman gave Masvidal the edge in terms of speed, he believes wrestling, cardio, and striking go to Covington, which is why he picked the former interim UFC welterweight champion.

Usman is as qualified as anyone to give his thoughts on Covington vs. Masvidal since he has fought each of them twice.

The 34-year-old star owns a career record of 20-1, and he is undefeated in UFC. Of those victories, one was over Covington by technical knockout, one was over Covington by unanimous decision, one was over Masvidal by unanimous decision and one was over Masvidal by knockout.

Usman's last two fights were against Masvidal and Covington, and they were both successful title defenses.

At UFC 261 in April 2021, Usman knocked Masvidal out in the second round. His clash with Covington at UFC 268 in November was much closer, as it went the distance in a five-round affair.

As well as Usman knows Covington and Masvidal, the two combatants in Saturday's main event are even more familiar with each other.

Covington and Masvidal were once close friends and members of American Top Team together, but Covington had a falling out with the gym and many of its members, including Masvidal.

On Saturday, they will settle the score in their first-ever meeting in the Octagon, and the winner could be in line for another UFC welterweight title opportunity in the future.