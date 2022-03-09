Jimmy Butler Ruled Out For Heat vs. Suns Because of Illness

John Fisher/Getty Images

The Miami Heat announced star Jimmy Butler will miss Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns because of an illness.

Butler has been in and out of the Heat lineup this season as he's dealt with several injuries. A toe ailment previously kept him out, and he also missed time because of a right ankle sprain and a tailbone injury.

The 32-year-old has been one Miami's best players this season when healthy, averaging 21.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor and 19.8 percent from deep in 46 games.

When Butler is sidelined, Max Strus, Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson see more playing time at small forward. Miami could close with Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo on the floor.

The Heat are first in the Eastern Conference with a 44-22 record. Despite Butler missing a lot of time this season, Miami has excelled behind solid performances from Herro, Lowry and Adebayo.