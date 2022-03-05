Arnold Sports Festival Results 2022: Friday Results, Highlights and Reaction

AP Photo/Lisa Leutner

The Arnold Sports Festival continued from Columbus, Ohio, on Friday.

Named after world champion bodybuilder, actor and ex-California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, the festival features a host of different competitions and exhibitions.

The primary ones feature feats of physical strength and prowess, and on Friday, winners were announced in the fitness international, figure international and classic physique competitions.

Ariel Khadr won fitness international, and Cydney Gillon took first figure international. Terrence Ruffin grabbed the classic physique crown.

The full results are below.

Fitness International Results

1. Ariel Khadr: $25,000

2. Missy Truscott: $13,000

3. Jaclyn Baker: $8,000

4. Kate Errington: $5,000

5. Tamara Vahn: $3,000

6. Allison Kramer: $2,000

7. Minna Pajulahti

8. Aurika Tyrgale

9. Sara Kovach

10. Amanda Ciani

Source: generationiron.com

Figure International Results

1. Cydney Gillon ($16,000)

2. Jessica Reyes Padilla ($10,000)

3. Lola Montez ($8,000)

4. Nicole Zenobia Graham ($5,000)

5. Natalia Soltero ($3,000)

6. Bojana Vasiljevic ($2,000)

7. Latoya Farley

8. Larhannah Robinson

9. An Da-Jong

10. Wendy Fortino

Source: generationiron.com

Classic Physique

1. Terrence Ruffin ($60,000)

2. Ramon Rocha Queiroz ($30,000)

3. Urs Kalecinski ($20,000)

4. Breon Ansley ($7,000)

5. Michael Daboul ($4,000)

6. Peter Molnar ($2,000)

7. Divine Wilson

8. Darwin Uribe

9. Lenny Wicks

Khadr upset Missy Trucott, who won fitness international in 2019 and 2020. Trucott still fared well with a second-place finish in 2022, but Khadr emerged as a first-time winner in Columbus.

Gillon is a five-time Olympia champion and now two-time figure international winner. She did not compete in this event in 2020 but returned strong in 2022 to reclaim the top spot.

Ruffin won classic physique for the second straight year. He also won the best poser award. Per Andrew Gutman of Barbend, Ruffin is the first classic physique competitor to successfully defend his title at Arnold Sports Festival.