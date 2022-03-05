Giannis Posts 34 and 16 as Bucks Outlast Demar DeRozan, Bulls for 3rd Straight Win

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In a potential Eastern Conference Finals matchup, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls 118-112 on Friday at United Center to improve to 39-25 on the season.

Friday's win marks Milwaukee's third straight victory, and the Bucks have now defeated the Bulls in 10 of their last 11 meetings. If the two franchises were to meet in the playoffs, it certainly seems like the Bucks would have the upper hand.

However, it's important to note the Bucks had somewhat of a big advantage over the Bulls on Friday thanks to two extra days of rest. Chicago, meanwhile, was playing in the second game of a back-to-back after Thursday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Jrue Holiday's fourth-quarter performance helped seal the deal for the Bucks, who watched a 14-point lead slip away in the second half.

Notable Stats

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, MIL: 34 PTS, 16 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK

Zach LaVine, SG, CHI: 30 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL

Jrue Holiday, PG, MIL: 26 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST

DeMar DeRozan, SF, CHI: 29 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

Khris Middleton, SF, MIL: 22 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST

Nikola Vucevic, C, CHI: 19 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL

What's Next?

The Bucks will host the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, while the Bulls will travel to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.