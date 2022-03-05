X

    Giannis Posts 34 and 16 as Bucks Outlast Demar DeRozan, Bulls for 3rd Straight Win

    Erin WalshMarch 5, 2022

    Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    In a potential Eastern Conference Finals matchup, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls 118-112  on Friday at United Center to improve to 39-25 on the season. 

    Friday's win marks Milwaukee's third straight victory, and the Bucks have now defeated the Bulls in 10 of their last 11 meetings. If the two franchises were to meet in the playoffs, it certainly seems like the Bucks would have the upper hand. 

    However, it's important to note the Bucks had somewhat of a big advantage over the Bulls on Friday thanks to two extra days of rest. Chicago, meanwhile, was playing in the second game of a back-to-back after Thursday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks. 

    Jrue Holiday's fourth-quarter performance helped seal the deal for the Bucks, who watched a 14-point lead slip away in the second half.

    NBA @NBA

    Jrue Holiday has been CLUTCH in Q4 for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Bucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bucks</a> on ESPN!<br><br>14 PTS (6-8 FGM) in the fourth-quarter.<a href="https://twitter.com/Bucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bucks</a>: 116<a href="https://twitter.com/chicagobulls?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chicagobulls</a>: 112<br><br>15 seconds remaining <a href="https://t.co/thr4EfStG9">pic.twitter.com/thr4EfStG9</a>

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Notable Stats

    Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, MIL: 34 PTS, 16 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK

    Zach LaVine, SG, CHI: 30 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL

    Jrue Holiday, PG, MIL: 26 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST

    DeMar DeRozan, SF, CHI: 29 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

    Khris Middleton, SF,  MIL: 22 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST

    Nikola Vucevic, C, CHI: 19 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL

    What's Next?

    The Bucks will host the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, while the Bulls will travel to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.