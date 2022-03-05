Jaromir Jagr to Host Hockey Game Benefitting Ukrainian Families Seeking Asylum

Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

Former NHL star Jaromir Jagr and his Knights of Kladno of the Czech Extraliga are putting the needs of others above everything else.

Jagr announced Friday that the Knights of Kladno, the team he owns, will move its final regular-season home game against HC Sparta Praha to O2 Arena in Prague, with proceeds from ticket sales to benefit Ukrainian families who have fled to the Czech Republic amid Russia's invasion, according to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.

The Knights of Kladno's home arena can only seat around 5,200 people, while O2 Arena can seat more than 18,000.

Jagr announced Thursday that he wanted to move the team's final home game to a larger venue to benefit Ukrainian families. According to Wyshynski, he polled fans on Facebook to get an idea of how many people would still attend the game if it was moved.

He confirmed the move in another post Friday.

"I am very happy to confirm that everything was successful even in such a short time. Now our only wish is to sell out the O2 arena. Buy a ticket and help those Ukrainian families in the Czech Republic!" Jagr wrote on Facebook.

Jagr, 50, played the last five seasons of his career for Kladno after a historic NHL career in which he played for nine franchises across 24 seasons. The 1990 fifth overall pick was a two-time Stanley Cup champion and eight-time All-Star. He tallied 1,921 points (766 goals, 1,155 assists) in 1,733 games.