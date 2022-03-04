Arnold Palmer Invitational 2022: Viktor Hovland Takes 2-Stroke Lead with 2nd-Round 66

AP Photo/John Raoux

The good vibes and low numbers that characterized the first day of action at the Arnold Palmer Invitational largely went by the wayside on Friday as Orlando's Bay Hill Club & Lodge proved to be a much stiffer challenge in Round 2.

Only 18 golfers in the 120-player field shot under par on a windy Friday that saw the cut line fall to three-over.

First-round leader Rory McIlroy found himself in that exclusive group, but a seven-under 65 Thursday gave way to an even-par 72.

He's no longer leading this tournament after Viktor Hovland shot a six-under 66 to move to nine-under overall.

You can see where Hovland sits among the rest of the top 10 and ties here.

Leaderboard: Top 10 and Ties

Video Play Button Videos you might like

1. Viktor Hovland: -9

T2. Tyrell Hatton: -7

T2. Talor Gooch: -7

T2. Rory McIlroy: -7

5. Billy Horschel: -6

T6. Beau Hossler: -3

T6. Martin Laird: -3

T6. Paul Casey: -3

T6. Charles Howell III: -3

T6. Patton Kizzire: -3

T6. Sam Burns: -3

T6. Cameron Young: -3

Source: PGATour.com

Hovland, who started on the back nine, rolled off birdies from the 15th through 17th holes to finish at four-under heading into the turn.

He enjoyed a clean front nine, birdieing each of the par-fives to finish the morning wave with the lead.

It didn't appear as though Hovland would hold the lead for long, as McIlroy began his afternoon by going two-under on the front nine. He got into a groove near the back half of that nine-hole stretch with birdies on Nos. 7 and 8.

McIlroy nearly aced No. 7 before knocking home the six-foot birdie:

The birdie at No. 8 tied him with Hovland at nine-under for the tournament lead.

The back nine proved difficult for McIlroy, however, as he emerged with seven pars and two bogeys. The first dropped shot occurred on No. 15, when McIlroy missed a 4'7" putt to save par.

The flat stick failed McIlroy again on No. 17 when he missed an eight-footer following a drive that found the rough. In between, McIlroy missed another eight-foot birdie putt on the par-five 16th.

McIlroy largely fared well off the tee with booming drives, but the rest of his game was not as kind to the four-time major winner.

Ultimately, McIlroy is still in this one thanks to his strong start.

Right now, the tournament appears to be a five-golfer race. Aside from Hovland and McIlroy, Talor Gooch, Tyrell Hatton and Billy Horschel are in the mix.

Horschel, in fifth at six-under, is three shots clear of the rest of the field.

Hatton starred alongside Hovland in the morning wave, shooting four-under. Highlights included an eagle on the par-five 12th after a 15'10" putt as well as birdies on the fourth, sixth and seventh holes. He earned the last birdie after a 51-foot putt.

Gooch served as the afternoon wave's MVP, and he was one hole away from turning in the day's only bogey-free card.

He finished the back nine at three-under after a 48'2" putt for eagle on the 16th vaulted him into contention.

Gooch also had birdies on the first, fourth and 14th holes.

Gooch finished up on No. 9, which proved to be a challenge. A drive landed in the rough, and an approach found the bunker. He then gave himself 20 feet for par but could not connect.

Horschel was tied for second after Thursday at five-under and took the lead in the morning wave after starting the back nine with three straight birdies. He nearly eagled the par-four 11th but settled for a tap-in birdie.

Horschel moved to four-under for the day after birdieing the par-five 16th, but he followed that up with a double bogey on No. 17 after finding the water off the tee.

Horschel bounced back with a birdie on the next hole, but the front nine proved to be a struggle. He finished two-over during that span.

Now the field enters the back half of the tournament following a tough round of golf Friday. Golf Channel will start its coverage at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday before tossing it over to NBC at 2:30 p.m.