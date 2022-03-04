Lakers Rumors: LA Would Like Frank Vogel to Finish Season as HC Despite Struggles

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the Los Angeles Lakers slide down the Western Conference standings, head coach Frank Vogel's job status is a major talking point.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers "would like to get through the rest of this season" with Vogel as their coach.

Since a 106-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 25 that got them back to .500 (24-24), the Lakers have lost 11 of 14 games.

Los Angeles is on a four-game losing streak, including a 132-11 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. The Clippers had a 23-0 run in the third quarter and outscored the Lakers 40-18 in the period to open up a 25-point lead.

Injuries and poor performances from key players have taken a toll on the Lakers. Anthony Davis has only played in 37 of their 62 games. Wojnarowski reported last week that Davis could miss another four to five weeks with a foot sprain.

Vogel told reporters after the Clippers loss that the team has "talked about everything" in response to a question about using Russell Westbrook off the bench.

Westbrook, who is in his first season with the Lakers, is shooting 43.3 percent and averaging 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.

Vogel was named Lakers head coach in 2019. He led them to an NBA title during his first season, but the past two years have seen the team struggle. They were the No. 7 seed in the playoffs last season after defeating the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament but lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

They would currently make the play-in tournament as the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, but they only have a one-game lead over the New Orleans Pelicans (26-36) in the 10th spot.