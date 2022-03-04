Kyler Murray Trade Rumors: Teams Have Not Called Cardinals About Move for Star QB

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Arizona Cardinals have not received any calls about a potential trade for Kyler Murray, according to Mike Silver of NFL Network (via Johnny Venerable of PHNX Cardinals).

The discussion comes amid a contract dispute with the Pro Bowler quarterback.

Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, said in a statement last week that the quarterback is seeking a long-term deal to remain with the organization.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen also reported the negative feelings between the two sides, with Murray "frustrated" by the Cardinals and the team seeing the 24-year-old as "self-centered" and "immature."

At the combine Tuesday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he hasn't spoken to the quarterback.

Despite the apparent divide, ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported the Cardinals aren't taking calls about Murray. Opposing teams seemingly believe this mindset, not even reaching out about a potential deal.

The 2019 No. 1 overall pick has been impressive on the field, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors before becoming a Pro Bowl selection in each of the past two years. He finished 2021 with 3,787 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions to go with 423 rushing yards and five more scores.

While most focus on Murray's athleticism, his 100.6 quarterback rating was eighth best in the NFL last year.

The production could lead to a significant raise in his next contract, especially after Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Dak Prescott each earned extensions of at least $40 million per year.

Arizona can remain patient, however, with Murray still under contract for 2022 plus a fifth-year option for 2023. The lack of trade talk indicates the signal-caller will remain in the Cardinals huddle going forward.