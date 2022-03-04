Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens Haven't Offered $40-45M Per Year in New Contract

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are not looking to make Lamar Jackson the highest-paid player in football, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

The organization reportedly hasn't offered anything near $40-45 million per year but instead is seeking a long-term deal of at least five years worth around $35 million per season.

In the last two years, fellow young quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Dak Prescott received contract extensions averaging at least $40 million. A salary of $35 million per year would tie Russell Wilson for fifth-highest in the league.

Jackson has a $23 million cap hit in 2022 after the Ravens exercised their fifth-year option on the 2018 first-round pick. That is a significant jump for a player with just $9.8 million in earnings over his first four seasons.

The 25-year-old isn't jumping to sign the Ravens' offers, though.

"I hear he is looking at a three-year deal, or something short-term," an agent told La Canfora.

If Jackson doesn't sign a new deal, the Ravens can use the franchise tag to keep him under team control in each of the next two years. Based on projections from Joel Corry of CBS Sports, this could cost Baltimore $43.5 million in 2023 and $52.2 million in 2024.

He would then become an unrestricted free agent at 28 years old, likely with an impressive resume. Jackson already has an MVP award, two Pro Bowl selections and a 37-12 regular-season record as a starter in four seasons.

As the agent noted, it would be a similar path as Kirk Cousins, who played two seasons under the franchise tag with Washington before signing as a free agent with the Minnesota Vikings.

Jackson does not have an agent and is handling the negotiations himself, but he is seemingly in good shape regardless of his decision.

The biggest issue could be the risk of injury while playing essentially on one-year contracts for three straight seasons. His running ability makes this a larger concern with 615 rushing attempts in four years.

Jackson will need to decide whether to bet on himself or choose the security of a guaranteed deal.